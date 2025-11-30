30 Days of Hope: Meet Elisa!

Elisa, a 12-year-old with a bright smile and a calm, caring demeanor, is hoping to find a permanent home where she can continue nurturing her strengths.

Elisa loves dancing, singing and art — but she’s also known for the way she looks after younger children. Her caregivers say she naturally gravitates toward helping others and forms genuine bonds with kids around her.

“I grew like a bond with kids,” she said. “I can have like connection with kids.”

Elisa thrives in environments where she can connect emotionally and participate in shared activities. She hopes one day to become either an artist or a teacher, careers that mirror her creative nature and her ability to guide others.

When it comes to family life, Elisa says quality time is what matters most. She prefers simple outings and unrushed moments that allow her to build trust.

“My perfect day with a family is just like to hang out and like go out, go for walks,” she said. “Go see a movie or something like that.”

As she looks toward the future, Elisa says her needs are straightforward.

“I would only ask for love,” she said. “Because that’s how you get strongly connected with somebody.”

Elisa would do well in a home that can offer consistency, patience and emotional support. She would thrive with parents willing to involve her in everyday activities and encourage her creative interests.

Elisa continues to wait for a family ready to show her the connection she values — and the love she’s ready to give in return.

If you want to learn about adopting Elisa, click here.

You can also learn more about Elisa here.