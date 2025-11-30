One dead following multi-vehicle crash in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred in Carroll County on Sunday morning, Virginia State Police said.

VSP said the crash occurred around 5:09 a.m. on I-77 northbound near the eight-mile marker in Carroll County. Investigators said a pickup truck travelling in the left lane struck the back of a tractor-trailer, and then ran odd the left side of the interstate into the median.

Authorities said shortly after the initial crash, a Tesla changing from the left lane to the right lane struck another tractor-trailer. This resulted in the Tesla moving back into the left lane and striking the first tractor-trailer.

Police said the driver of the Tesla died at the scene. Wintry weather is being investigated as a possible cause of the crash.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.