The Advancement Foundation to hold ribbon-cutting for new Virginia Innovation Accelerator

BUENA VISTA, Va. – The Advancement Foundation announced the completion of Phase 2 of the Virginia Innovation Accelerator, a space designed to support early-stage and high-growth companies. They will be holding a ribbon-cutting event on Dec. 3.

The following features have been added to the facility:

  • Junction 245 Marketplace, Café & Taproom, now home to more than 20 local merchants
  • A fully equipped commercial kitchen for food-based ventures
  • Dedicated business acceleration and coworking space
  • Manufacturing bays designed for prototyping and scaling production
  • Buena Vista Visitor Center

The event is open to the public and will take place at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at 245 W. 21st Street in Buena Vista. There will also be a tour of the facility at the event.

