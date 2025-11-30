The Advancement Foundation to hold ribbon-cutting for new Virginia Innovation Accelerator

(Copyright 2025 by The Advancement Foundation - All rights reserved.)

BUENA VISTA, Va. – The Advancement Foundation announced the completion of Phase 2 of the Virginia Innovation Accelerator, a space designed to support early-stage and high-growth companies. They will be holding a ribbon-cutting event on Dec. 3.

The following features have been added to the facility:

Junction 245 Marketplace, Café & Taproom, now home to more than 20 local merchants

A fully equipped commercial kitchen for food-based ventures

Dedicated business acceleration and coworking space

Manufacturing bays designed for prototyping and scaling production

Buena Vista Visitor Center

The event is open to the public and will take place at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at 245 W. 21st Street in Buena Vista. There will also be a tour of the facility at the event.