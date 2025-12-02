22nd Annual Roanoke County Christmas Tree Lighting stirs up Christmas magic

ROANOKE CO., Va. – The 22nd Annual Roanoke County Christmas Tree Lighting kept up the tradition of holiday cheer in Roanoke County.

The 30-foot tree - which is the largest tree the county has had to date - shined bright on Monday afternoon as hundreds of people gathered to see the lights.

“It’s always a great tradition here in Roanoke County as we welcome the holiday season and Christmas to our friends and neighbors in the community,” Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism Marketing and Administration Coordinator Alex North said. “We’re just excited to be here tonight and we’re able to light the Christmas tree.”

There was more than just the tree lighting to enjoy.

The lighting included arts and crafts for the older kids, a juggler to keep the crowds entertained, hot cocoa and coffee to combat the cold, and even a kids’ choir to sing carols to the crowd.

No tree lighting is complete without a visit from the big man himself: Santa Claus.

Jolly Old St. Nick personally came down to visit, and even hitched a ride with the Cave Spring Volunteer Fire Department to help arrive in style.

“Our friends at the Cave Spring Volunteer Fire Department love escorting Santa every year on the fire truck, it’s a hit. We look forward to it every year. He makes some special arrangements to come down from the North Pole each year,” North said. “Kids love getting their photo with Santa and getting to tell him what they want for Christmas inside the library so it’s a great time as always at the Christmas Tree Lighting.”

If families want to take a picture with the Christmas Tree, it will be open every night now until January at the South County Library.