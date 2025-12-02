Lynchburg Water Resources crews working on water main break Monday

On Tuesday, June 23, at 7 p.m., the Lynchburg City Council will hold a public hearing at City Hall, located at 900 Church Street, to discuss a proposed increase in real property taxes.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Update:

Commerce Street, Jefferson Street and 10th Street from Main to Commerce Streets are closed to all traffic as of 10 p.m. Monday. The break is 10 inches, and the water pressure has been lowered.

Recommended Videos

Original:

Lynchburg Water Resources’ Crews are working to assess and fix a water main break on 10th and Commerce Streets Monday night.

Officials say that customers in the area who experience air or discolored water in their waterlines should run cold water in their bathtub for three to five minutes until the ater clears.

Lynchburg Water Resources says do not run hot water. If the water remains discolored longer than five minutes, please contact Lynchburg Water Resources at 434-455-4250.