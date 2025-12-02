Virginia lawmakers hear from VMI, UVA leaders ahead of General Assembly session

State lawmakers heard from leaders of the Virginia Military Institute and the University of Virginia ahead of the next General Assembly session in January.

The hearings come as Democrats, who control the legislature, have raised concerns about what they see as interference in university affairs from outgoing Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office and the White House.

The University of Virginia reached a settlement with the Justice Department, ending five federal investigations into alleged civil rights violations in its hiring, diversity, equity and inclusion practices, and the campus culture for Jewish students.

Interim President Paul Mahoney defended the agreement before the Education Subcommittee of the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee saying continuing to fight the Justice Department would have been financially devastating for the university.

“We may not like those facts, they may strike us as unfair, but they are facts nevertheless,” Mahoney said.

Democrats criticized the deal and what they view as interference with the university’s autonomy.

Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger has asked that the search for a new UVA president be put on hold until after she takes office.

State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, who is the incoming Lt. Governor, echoed those concerns.

“As we know, with the great distress of the past year at the institution, the idea of a presidential search at this moment is fraught with a lot of challenges and difficulties,” Hashmi said.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Republicans, however, called the deal fair.

“So the agreement with the University of Virginia involved no fine, no monitor and no loss of research funds?” Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Harrisonburg, asked.

“That’s correct, Sen. Obenshain,” Mahoney replied.

Meanwhile, VMI has faced leadership controversies of its own.

Former Superintendent Cedric T. Wins, the first Black person to serve in the role, was ousted earlier this year after pressure from alumni and some members of the Board of Visitors.

His replacement, Lt. Gen. David Furness, said his relationship with the board has been positive so far.

“The great thing about VMI is we have passionate and committed alumni. The bad thing about VMI is we have passionate and committed alumni. So if there is something going on on Post that they don’t agree with, believe me I will hear about it,” Furness said.

Furness said he is willing to listen to input from all sides, including cadets, alumni, the board and state lawmakers.

There will likely be more discussions on higher education when lawmakers return to Richmond in January.