Nikki Giovanni immersive poetry experience to debut at Virginia Tech on the anniversary of her passing

Virginia Tech will honor the legacy of acclaimed poet Nikki Giovanni with a new immersive exhibit debuting Dec. 9, the anniversary of her passing.

The “Nikki Giovanni Immersive Experience” will showcase six of her poems inside the Cube, a cutting-edge theater and lab at the university’s Center for the Arts.

This 15-minute multimedia presentation combines recordings of Giovanni reading her work with custom visuals and music designed to deepen the connection to her themes of childhood, joy, loss, and Black identity.

Created by an interdisciplinary team of faculty and students, the exhibit is supported by the Institute for Creativity, Arts, and Technology and university funding. It builds on a smaller version shown during Giovanni’s memorial in June and will also be displayed at Alexandria’s Torpedo Factory Art Center in early 2026. Both installations are free to the public.

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said the exhibit captures the spirit of Giovanni’s 35 years at the university and offers a unique way for the community to experience her voice and vision.

“Nikki Giovanni’s life and work captured so much of our university’s spirit, culture, and character over more than three decades,” said Sands. “We wanted to give our community a special opportunity to experience her words and presence, and the Cube’s immersive technology provides the perfect venue.”