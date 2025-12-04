Skip to main content
WSLS receives Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Journalism Award Wednesday

WSLS 10 News wins award (WSLS) (WSLS205)

10 News was awarded an outstanding journalism award from the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation on Wednesday night. 10 News was awarded the Most Comprehensive Agricultural Coverage in Virginia for the television category.

The Virginia Farm Bureau honors and recognizes media outlets that have covered agricultural issues on an ongoing basis for the past 38 years.

10 News Anchor Rachel Lucas attended the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Journalism Award Ceremony Wednesday night and accepted the award on behalf of 10 News.

