All PARK Roanoke garages to offer gateless parking starting Dec. 8

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke announced that all PARK Roanoke garages will transition to a " fully gateless parking system" on Monday, Dec. 8.

The gateless system was introduced at the Center in the Square Garage, and officials say this will bring a smoother parking experience for residents and visitors.

“The transition to a gateless system represents more than just a convenience; it is a fundamental upgrade to our community’s experience and operational efficiency. By removing physical barriers, we are embracing a future of seamless, modern access that enhances resident flow, eliminates the frustration of gate malfunctions, and significantly reduces maintenance costs and delays. This is about prioritizing effortless entry and investing our resources where they truly belong: in enhancing the quality of life, not in repairing obsolete infrastructure.” Brian Mann, Executive Enterprise Administrator in Roanoke

Those parking at a PARK Roanoke garage will now be able to drive in, park, and drive out. Officials believe this will eliminate wait times and other hassles of the usual parking gates.

For more information on how the system works, click here.