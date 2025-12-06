Families ring in the holidays with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Parade in Salem

SALEM, Va. – The lighting of the Christmas tree right next to the Salem Public Library was just what many families came down to see when they went down to Salem for the annual Christmas Tree Lighting.

“The tree is mighty beautiful. There’s a lot of lights on there, there is nice light on top,” Jason McMillian said. “It definitely lit up whenever they hit that button as we were counting down, so it’s always a sight to see what they got for us.”

The tree lighting wasn’t all that went down though, as the Christmas Parade kicked off shortly after.

Those who walked in the parade ranged from the Salem RidgeYaks, to high school marching bands, to everyone’s favorite holiday characters, like the Grinch. It also included a visit from Santa Claus himself.

“It’s one of those things where the family comes together for the holidays,” Michael Austin said. “It’s one of those moments where everyone in town can come together, watch some great things that were built by individuals and enjoy the holidays a little bit more.”

It was also a time for people to come together for a little holiday magic.

“I feel like we could all use a bit of cheer right now, so this is one of those moments where it’s a good moment where we are going to freeze together and laugh together and we’ll enjoy the moments together,” Austin said.

The city of Salem is planning to have other holiday events as well, such as a holiday market next week.