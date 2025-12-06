Glenvar stops Union two-point conversion to win Class 2 State Semifinal game, 29-28

In a nail-biter, Glenvar managed to take down the Union Bears by one point, securing their spot in the Class 2 State Championship.
Glenvar beat Union, 29-28.
Recommended Videos
For the latest high school football scores, click here.
In a nail-biter, Glenvar managed to take down the Union Bears by one point, securing their spot in the Class 2 State Championship.
Glenvar beat Union, 29-28.
Recommended Videos
For the latest high school football scores, click here.
Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
Recommended Videos