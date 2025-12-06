Skip to main content
Clear icon
39º
Join Insider
Trending
Two dead following apparent murder-suicide in Franklin County
Danville Councilman Lee Vogler talks recovery process, running for another term following July attack
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff to honor those killed, wounded in attack on Pearl Harbor
A dry weekend to lead us into yet another snow event
Glenvar stops Union two-point conversion to win Class 2 State Semifinal game, 29-28
The Current

Local News

Glenvar stops Union two-point conversion to win Class 2 State Semifinal game, 29-28

Glenvar vs. Union Bears (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

In a nail-biter, Glenvar managed to take down the Union Bears by one point, securing their spot in the Class 2 State Championship.

Glenvar beat Union, 29-28.

Recommended Videos

For the latest high school football scores, click here.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos