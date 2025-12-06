Skip to main content
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff to honor those killed and wounded in attack on Pearl Harbor

The American flag is seen at half-staff, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (Jacquelyn Martin, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Governor Youngkin ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds on Sunday in the Commonwealth in memory and respect for the nearly 4,000 Americans who were killed or wounded on Dec. 7, 1941, during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Youngkin issued the following statement:

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia are to be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth in solemn memory and respect for the nearly 4,000 American service men and women killed or wounded in the early morning of December 7, 1941, at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Sunday, December 7, 2025, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, the 5th day of December, 2025.

Sincerely, 

Gov. Glenn Youngkin

