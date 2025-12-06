HopeDriven holds 7th annual Carilion Clinic Toy Drive

ROANOKE, Va. – During the Christmas season, everyone could use some help, where even the donation of a single toy can put a smile on a kid’s face.

Any type of toy or donation was accepted by HopeDriven on Saturday, which completed their 7th annual toy drive with Carilion Clinic.

People like Lisa Schenk of the Rotary Club of Rocky Mount brought in bags of toys for the drive, which were filled with plenty of gifts for the kids.

“Baby dolls, puzzles, card games, crayons, coloring books, craft kits, there was a lot of stuff in there,” Schenk said." Matchbox toys, cars, there was a lot of stuff in there.”

17 kids have been sponsored for the donations, and the toys will be set up like a holiday toy shop.

“The families can come and pick out the gifts for their own children so that way the families are involved with the process too,” Carilion Children’s Child Life Specialist Carrie Mahoney said. “That way they can still do the wrapping of the presents that they want to or choose things that their child wakes up to on Christmas morning.”

Not every kid can have a normal Christmas morning, but donations like these can bring hope to those who need it most.

“A lot of these kids are away from their families, some of them may not have close-knit families, some of them don’t have Christmas at all,” HopeDriven President Kevin Jenkins said. “So with what we are able to do here, we are able to give them a Christmas in the hospital while they are away from their families, give them a little bit of joy and a reason to put a smile on their face ahead of a dark and difficult time.”