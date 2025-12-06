Man Killed After Forcing Way Into Martinsville Home

43-year-old Travis C. Martin has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection to the incident.

MARTINSVILLE, VA – A man is dead after allegedly forcing his way into a Martinsville home Friday evening.

Deputies were called to 8884 A.L. Philpott Highway around 7:45 p.m. on December 5 for reports of gunfire and a man who had been shot.

According to investigators, a small gathering was underway inside the home when people inside heard a loud knock at the back door and a man yelling. When they went to check, they encountered an armed man at the door.

Authorities say several people went outside and were physically assaulted by the man. They ran back into the home, and the uninvited individual tried to force his way inside. That’s when multiple shots were fired.

The sheriff’s office says there was an exchange of gunfire between the intruder and someone inside the residence.

The intruder, identified as 50-year-old Jessie Lee Robert Rumley of Martinsville, was hit and later died from his injuries. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke for an autopsy.

Investigators say the shooting was captured on home surveillance video, which is now being reviewed along with witness statements and physical evidence. Deputies say the people inside the home have been cooperating with the investigation.

As part of the case, 43-year-old Travis C. Martin has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The investigation remains ongoing.