New River Valley students celebrate first major snowfall of the season

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. – The New River Valley was not spared from the snowstorm on Friday, but that didn’t bring down anyone’s spirits!

Virginia Tech and Radford students didn’t have classes cancelled entirely, but they did operate on a two-hour delay.

“I’m pretty excited yeah. Its just disappointing that class was not cancelled because we have an exam in like an hour or two so we have to go to that. But it’s pretty exciting” Jesse Dulaney, Sophomore at Virginia Tech

“Last night when it first started, my dormmate and I were just so happy to see the snow falling. It just brought back a lot of memories, and let us sleep a little bit comfier last night.” Landon Kennon, Freshman at Radford University

The winter weather brought some positivity to both campuses as students continue to prepare for final exams.

“With exam week coming up, this is definitely a morale booster. And it’s a good little note before going back for winter break” Landon Kennon, Freshman at Radford University

“Yeah, it really is honestly it’s just fun to get out and play in the snow. Even if we do have school later it’s just good morale.” Jesse Dulaney, Sophomore at Virginia Tech

The first snowfall of the season has residents reminiscing about memorable snow days in their past, and for some, the first snowfall is an essential part of yearly traditions.

“I remember getting a few feet of snow in the 90s. And being out of school for days at a time. Just loving life as a kid.” Andrew Martinson, Blacksburg Resident

“Yeah we definitely enjoy getting our Starbucks on a snow day. It’s always been fun, something we’ve done together for years.” Amanda Russell, Radford University Employee