Liberty University returns from gifting shoeboxes to kids in Jamaica

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A historic DC-8 plane that carried Liberty University students and staff landed Sunday afternoon, signaling the end of a two-day trip to Jamaica to bring hope back to the island after the devastating effects of Hurricane Melissa.

Liberty worked with Samaritan’s Purse to help deliver 9,200 boxes full of toys and other goodies as part of Operation Christmas Child.

“People in the communities across the United States will pack shoeboxes full of fun things such as hygiene products for kids all around the world,” Liberty student Lindsay Henderson said. “With that, they also share the gospel with them and invite them into a program where they can hear the good news of who Jesus is.”

Students who went on the trip called the experience an important mission that will stay with them forever, even after they graduate.

“It’s definitely a full circle moment. I have packed shoeboxes for Samaritans Purse ever since I was a kid,” Liberty student Isaac Kantola said. “I think it’s just a reminder of how important this work is and how important the shoeboxes are.”

The shoeboxes that were handed out represented a helping hand to those in need, even if it came from those who are thousands of miles away.

“It was not just a toy, it was hope that was coming to each and every one of them,” Liberty University Chancellor Jonathan Falwell. “Letting them know that there are people who are literally a world away and they never meet them, but yet care about each and every one of them. We did all of that in Jesus name.”

They traveled aboard the last U.S.-registered DC-8 aircraft, which was just recently retired.

The plane will now be gifted to Liberty University and is planned to be turned into a training platform and a museum. a lasting reminder of this mission of hope.