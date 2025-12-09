Appalachian Power plans major grid upgrade across the New River Valley

RADFORD, Va. – Appalachian Power is launching plans for a major electrical infrastructure upgrade across three New River Valley counties, modernizing nearly century-old equipment to meet future growth demands.

The project will rebuild 18 miles of electrical transmission line from Claytor Lake to Floyd, replacing infrastructure that dates back to the 1940s. The upgrade spans Pulaski, Montgomery, and Floyd counties.

“Projects like this are really good for the local economy. They bring in contractors that spend money and stay here and work,” said Jonathan Sweet, Pulaski County Administrator.

The utility company is currently hosting open houses to gather community input on route options, with most of the planned route following existing right-of-way paths.

“We’re going to modernize that equipment to adjust for the population growth and for future grid modernization,” said Virginia Limmiatis, Appalachian Power spokesperson. “It’s about reliability and that is fundamental to Appalachian power, is reliability of its service that it provides customers.”

Preparing for Future Growth

The upgrade aims to reduce extended outages while increasing power capacity for future development. Sweet emphasized the project’s dual benefits.

“This project is not only about grid reliability and resiliency. But it’s also about capacity,” Sweet said. “This line will increase capacity for the potentiality of Claytor Lake to produce more megawatts in the future.”

Community Engagement Priority

Appalachian Power is prioritizing landowner engagement throughout the planning process. The company plans to minimize impact on local residents by largely following existing infrastructure paths, with only minor route adjustments planned.

“Having that landowner interaction, these open houses are essential to have that discussion, to have those conversations,” Limmiatis said. “To hear what is on their minds and to interact with them about the work that Appalachian power is doing.”

Project Timeline

Construction is scheduled to begin in fall 2029, with completion expected by late 2032. The route will closely follow the existing right-of-way, with only slight modifications to the current path.

The modernization project represents a significant upgrade to the region’s power infrastructure, promising improved reliability and increased capacity for future economic growth across the New River Valley.