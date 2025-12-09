Buck-Hayes found mentally competent to stand trial

DANVILLE, Va. – A judge has ruled that Shotsie Michael Buck-Hayes, accused of setting Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler on fire in July, is mentally competent to stand trial.

The ruling comes after Buck-Hayes’ defense team filed a motion during his preliminary hearing in October requesting a mental evaluation. The court initially deferred the motion from the district court to the circuit court, where it was subsequently granted.

Recommended Videos

Buck-Hayes is charged with first-degree attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding and breaking and entering with an intent to murder while armed with a deadly weapon.

Due to the severity of the charges, the court has appointed a second attorney to Buck-Hayes’ defense team for the upcoming trial.

Buck-Hayes is scheduled to appear in court again in January.