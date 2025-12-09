Snow day brings Montgomery County community together

MONTGOMERY CO., Va. – Montgomery County residents and Virginia Tech students made the most of another snow day Monday as winter weather forced the closure of public schools and university classes for the second time in less than a week.

The New River Valley region saw its second snowfall in four days, and while accumulation was lighter than the previous storm, it was enough to transform the area into a winter playground.

“Immediately knew I was building a snowman today,” said Emmy Regal, a Virginia Tech junior from California. “I’m super excited for the snow.”

The winter weather created a sense of community across Blacksburg, bringing together college students and local residents for outdoor activities.

“I like to have the neighborhood togetherness, the kids going outside,” said Leah Allen, a Blacksburg resident and business owner. “I love it when the college kids and local kids can play together. It’s pretty awesome.”

Virginia Tech students Ciara Cannady and Micaela Avelar took advantage of the day off by going sledding. “If it’s going to be cold, I want it to snow,” one of the sophomores said. “Might as well make it fun.”

Impact on Local Business

The snowfall’s effect on local businesses has been mixed. Allen, who owns a business downtown, noted that snow can swing either way for merchants. “Snow can be good for business or bad for business, but it’s fun either way,” she said.

For some workers, particularly those in delivery services, the winter weather presents additional challenges. Christiansburg resident David Wade, who works in deliveries, explained the practical implications.

“From a work perspective it kind of sucks,” Wade said. “I have to be more cautious about where I go for deliveries. I don’t mind the cold as much as the heat, but less snow would actually be more beneficial work wise.”

School Status

Montgomery County Public Schools officials have not yet announced whether the winter weather will affect Tuesday’s classes. Updates on school closings and delays will be available here.