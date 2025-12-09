VDOT Urging residents to give feedback on transportation study in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation is seeking feedback on a transportation study assessing potential roadway improvements along Melrose Ave/Orange Ave between Lafayette Boulevard and Gainsboro Road in the City of Roanoke.

VDOT is inviting residents and travelers to review improvements under consideration to address identified transportation needs and to take an online survey that will be available from Dec. 8 to Dec. 22.

Recommended Videos

Officials say community input received through this survey will help the study team and local leaders to refine the recommendations for potential improvements and determine whether to pursue future funding opportunities.

The survey, which has a translation tool for other languages, is available athttps://publicinput.com/sa-25-04alts. Comments can also be sent to William.Crawford@VDOT.Virginia.govor to Will Crawford, Virginia Department of Transportation, 731 Harrison Avenue, Salem, VA 24153.

The Commonwealth is partnering with City of Roanoke and the Roanoke Valley Transportation Planning Organization to develop targeted improvements for the Melrose Avenue/Orange Avenue (Route 460) Project Pipeline Study that minimize community impacts and address priority needs in a cost-effective way. This study is expected to be complete in summer 2026; it does not set construction dates for any improvements.