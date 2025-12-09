Veterans face unique challenges with Seasonal Affective Disorder

LYNCHBURG, Va. – As the days grow shorter and darkness comes earlier, thousands across the country experience seasonal affective disorder, or SAD. For many veterans, like U.S. Marine Corps disabled veteran Tobias Williamson, this condition can be especially difficult.

“My son, my wife, our family, this house. All of that depends on where I’m at with myself,” Williamson said, highlighting how his mental state affects every aspect of his life.

People with seasonal affective disorder often miss the abundance of life during daylight hours. When it gets darker earlier, that’s when depression settles in.

After serving eight years in the military, Williamson now faces a different kind of battle. Many veterans struggle with isolation, and the shorter winter days can deepen feelings of loneliness.

“One of the things about depression is not having the ability to express to individuals what’s going on inside yourself. That’s even more difficult with family who’s known you your entire life,” Williamson explained.

Despite these challenges, Williamson has found strength and support in his local veteran community. He also uses a unique form of therapy to help manage his mental health.

“Very strong veteran community here in Lynchburg. I also ride with Combat Vets Motorcycle Association. That’s one of my primary sources of therapy, is riding my motorcycle,” he said.

Williamson emphasized the importance of mindfulness in coping with SAD. “There may be something that I pick up for a while that takes over that mental aspect and gives me some relief. But then that may run its course as well. The key is being mindful.”

For veterans facing seasonal affective disorder, community support and personalized therapy can make a significant difference in managing their mental health during the darker months.