Virginia Department of Emergency Management and National Weather Service partner up for Winter Weather Awareness Week

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management in partnership with the National Weather Service, will recognize Winter Weather Awareness Week from Dec. 8-12, 2025, VDEM announced Tuesday.

According to officials, winter storms in Virginia can produce snow, sleet, freezing rain, high winds and dangerously low temperatures. These conditions can arrive quickly and cause widespread travel disruptions, power outages and life-threatening situations. The goal of Winter Weather Awareness Week is to equip residents, businesses, schools and local governments with the knowledge and tools they need to stay safe before, during and after winter weather events.

“Winter weather in Virginia is unpredictable, and even a small amount of snow or ice can create dangerous conditions,”said VDEM State Coordinator John Scrivani. “Preparedness saves lives. Taking simple steps—like updating your emergency kit, reviewing your family communications plan, and staying informed—ensures our communities are more resilient when storms hit. We’re grateful to continue our strong partnership with the National Weather Service to help Virginians stay safe this winter.”

Throughout the week, VDEM and NWS will share safety tips, preparedness checklists and educational resources across digital platforms, including guidance on winter driving, generator safety, pet care and how to understand winter weather watches, warnings and advisories. NWS has more tips here.

“Our partnership with VDEM allows us to provide timely, accurate, and actionable information to the public, which is critical during winter weather events,” saidJeff Orrock, Meteorologist-in-Charge at the National Weather Service-Wakefield.“We encourage all Virginians to stay weather aware, follow trusted sources of information, and take preparedness seriously. Winter storms can escalate quickly, and being ready before they occur makes all the difference.”

VDEM urges residents to take the following preparedness steps: