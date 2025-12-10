Multiple vehicles catch fire at Meridian Waste in Christiansburg after electrical short, no injuries reported

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – We’re following breaking news out of Christiansburg after residents reported hearing loud noises that some thought were explosions Wednesday morning.

Multiple vehicles were on fire at Meridian Waste, a waste management service. 10 News reporter Jack Doherty spoke with staff at the facility, who said the sounds were not explosions but tires popping while the vehicles burned.

Staff members said the fire started due to an electrical short in one vehicle and spread to a second vehicle, which was also destroyed.

Authorities have confirmed to 10 News that there were no injuries in the incident.

Smoke is still coming from the trucks in the lot, but the Christiansburg Fire Department responded quickly and extinguished the fire.

Most of the vehicles were completely destroyed, but the rest of the lot was largely unaffected.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story continues to develop.