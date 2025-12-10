Roanoke first responders partner with Carilion Children’s to create magical Christmas for hospitalized kids

ROANOKE, Va. – First responders teamed up with Carilion Children’s Hospital to bring holiday magic to children facing health battles this season.

Kentasia Morrison, mother of pediatric patient Darius Wooden Jr., said, “It doesn’t feel no different from being at home because they love our kids as much as we love them.”

Darius Wooden Jr. has been at Carilion Children’s for the past 10 months. This year, he is spending his first Christmas in the hospital.

Morrison shared, “It means a lot, so we won’t be left out, you know. And I enjoy the Carilion for making us feel welcome.”

Trevor Shannon, battalion chief of emergency management and special operations, said, “We will be helping Santa rappel down the side of the building, and then we’ll be entering the hospital to visit the children here.”

“As someone who has had a child in the hospital during Christmas, I know what the impacts are, and I thought it was just such a great idea,” Shannon added.

Roanoke City’s fire, EMS, police, sheriff’s department, and Carilion police are all partnering with the children’s hospital to help Santa make his special appearance outside the 11th-floor window.

Andrew Herman, chair of pediatrics at Carilion Children’s Hospital, said, “Raising those spirits helps kids heal, helps save lives, and so this holiday season when kids and families may be a little bit down because times are difficult, every bit helps. So, I’m so excited.”

Morrison said, “It makes me feel happy to know that he understands Christmas.”

Herman added, “This is a memory that they’ll probably keep with them forever.”

This is the hospital’s second year bringing Santa to pediatric patients and they hope to keep welcoming him back and expanding the event in years to come.