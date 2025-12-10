Virginia Gov. Youngkin celebrates birthday, grants amnesty at VMI basketball game

LEXINGTON, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin received a warm welcome at Virginia Military Institute during its last home basketball game before winter furlough.

On Dec. 9, the Keydets faced Loyola University Greyhounds, and Youngkin sat in the stands alongside his wife, Suzanne, VMI Superintendent Lt. Gen. David Furness, and his wife, Lynda.

Youngkin had celebrated his birthday in Lexington that evening. He walked onto the court at halftime, and the Corps sang “Happy Birthday” as a surprise.

“Every time I am here, I am overwhelmed with pride. I love this place. One of the greatest honors I have had during my time as governor is to speak at graduation two years ago,” he said, addressing the Corps.

He continued, “Some of you might be carrying some burdens. There has only been one perfect person in the history of this planet, and it is none of us.”

But what followed sparked even more excitement: “By the power vested in me, as governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia and commander-in-chief of the Corps of Cadets, I do hereby grant amnesty to those cadets who have unserved duties and commitments.”

As he returned to his seat, he was stopped by rats asking for his autograph on their Rat Bibles, which he signed with a smile.

After the Keydets’ 86-70 victory over the Greyhounds, Youngkin joined the team on the floor as the entire Corps stood at attention and sang the VMI Doxology.