Healthwatch | Choosing safe toys this holiday season

December is National Safe Toys and Gifts Month.

If you’re planning to buy a toy for a child this holiday season, here are some safety tips to keep in mind.

“There are things that smaller children, babies, or toddlers could potentially get their fingers caught in. There are things that they could eat or swallow that could be harmful,” said Gina Robinson, MD, pediatrician at Cleveland Clinic Children’s. “I think sometimes we get excited about what the toys can do, and all the bells, whistles, and lights, and we think it’ll be fun, but it’s important to pay attention to the recommendations by age.”

Dr. Robinson said besides buying age-appropriate toys, it’s also important to be mindful of toys that come with a lot of small pieces, because they can be a choking hazard for babies and toddlers.

If you’re ever unsure, Dr. Robinson said consider whether it can fit through a toilet paper roll.

If it can, then it’s a choking hazard.

The same advice applies with toys that have magnets and batteries in them.

The batteries should be hard to access and include a cover that is screwed shut.

Finally, make sure to throw away leftover packaging, along with wrapping paper and gift bags.

“Especially plastic bags, we are surrounded by plastic bags. We think it’s pretty innocuous, and we’ve gotten used to it, but that is something that a child could get their head into or get in their mouths. It’s really unsafe,” Dr. Robinson explained.

She adds while it might be tempting to only buy toys with lights and sounds, it’s okay to get children simple things too.

Ideas include books, puzzles, stuffed animals and board games.