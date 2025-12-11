Homeowner hospitalized after house fire in Fincastle

FINCASTLE, Va. – A homeowner was airlifted to the hospital after a house fire in Fincastle Wednesday, according to the Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department.

Officials said that first responders were alerted to a structure fire in the 1400 block of Lees Gap Road. Initial reports indicated that the homeowner re-entered the structure multiple times in an attempt to retrieve personal belongings.

Crews worked quickly to get the fire under control shortly after arrival. The homeowner was treated by EMS on scene but airlifted to the hospital due to injuries sustained during the incident.

The Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department issued a safety reminder: In the event of a fire, never re-enter a burning structure for any reason. Conditions inside can deteriorate rapidly, and even a brief re-entry can result in severe injury. Please remain outside and allow trained firefighters to retrieve items when it is safe to do so.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.