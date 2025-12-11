Skip to main content
Salem Parks and Recreation offers Santa phone calls for kids 7 and under

Be sure to submit your form by Friday, Dec. 12, at 5 p.m.

Looking to add a little extra sparkle to your child’s Christmas this year? The City of Salem Parks and Recreation Department is offering a chance for kids to receive a magical phone call from Santa himself.

The department is offering parents of children 7 and under a special chance for their little ones to get a phone call straight from Santa Claus at the North Pole. Just be sure to submit your form by Friday, Dec. 12, at 5 p.m.

If you sign up, make sure you’re home to answer Santa’s call between 5:30 and 9 p.m.

Want your child to have a more personal chat with Santa? On the form, provide your preferred call time and detailed info so Santa can make it extra special.

