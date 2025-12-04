LIST: 2025 Christmas events, parades in Southwest, Central Virginia

It’s beginning to look like Christmas...especially in Southwest Virginia!
From photos with Kris Kringle himself to Christmas parades and tree lightings, we have a full list of events throughout the region that’ll surely help you and your entire family get into the holiday spirit.
Have any fun photos of decorations, Elf on the Shelf, your kiddos, or family gatherings? Share your holiday cheer with us here!
ROANOKE VALLEY
- Now through Dec. 20 (Every Saturday): Stories and Songs with Santa at the Taubman Museum of Art
- Now through Dec. 21: Cloud Bobby’s Holiday Photo Booth
- Now through Dec. 25: Land of Lights at the Franklin County Recreation Park
- Now through Dec. 31: 2025 Festival of Trees at Natural Bridge State Park
- Now through Jan. 1: Fashions for Evergreens 2025 at the Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
- Now through Jan. 2: Deck the Doors, festive community event benefiting the Roanoke History and O. Winston Link Museums
- Now through January 3: Buchanan Festival of Lights
- Now through January 3: Winter Bliss Skating Rink at Mountain Lake Lodge
- Now through Jan. 4: Bedford’s Festival of Trees
- Now through Jan. 4: Illuminights
- Now through Jan. 5: Downtown Roanoke, Inc.’s The Elf on the Shelf Adventure
- Every Friday and Saturday night in December: S’mores on the Courtyard at the Hotel Roanoke
- Dec. 4-14 (Sundays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays): Attic Productions presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”
- Dec. 4 at 7 p.m: Vinton Christmas Parade
- Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m: Franklin County Tree Lighting Ceremony
- Dec. 5 at 6 p.m: City of Salem Christmas Tree Lighting and Christmas Parade
- Dec. 5, 12, 19: Delta Dental Dickens of a Christmas
- Dec. 5: City of Roanoke Christmas Tree Lighting
- Dec. 12: City of Roanoke Christmas Parade
- Dec. 19: Roanoke Valley SPCA Pet Costume Contest
- Dec. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m: Holiday Open House at the Botetourt County Historical Society
- Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m: Holiday Pops Spectacular at the Salem Civic Center
- Dec. 5 at 6 p.m: 6th annual Botetourt Chamber Tinsel Trail Opening Night
- Dec. 5, 12, and 19: Holiday Late Nights at the Taubman Museum of Art
- Dec. 6 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m: Salem Crafty Christmas with Craft Artisans
- Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m: 2025 Gingerbread Festival at the Longwood Park and Salem Museum
- Dec. 6 from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m: Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir Holiday Sing-Along
- Dec. 6 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m: Visit with Santa at Rock Outdoors in Hardy
- Dec. 6 from 2 p.m. to 8:30 p.m: 44th Annual Old Southwest Holiday Parlor Tour of Historic Homes
- Dec. 6 at 2 p.m: Christmas Wreath Workshop at Greenbrier Nurseries
- Dec. 6 at 2 p.m: Fincastle Christmas Parade
- Dec. 6 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m: Grandin Village Winterfest 2025
- Dec. 6 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m: Come Home to a Franklin County Christmas in downtown Rocky Mount
- Dec. 6 at 6 p.m: Craig County Christmas Parade
- Dec. 6-7: 10th Annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Show at the Berglund Center
- Dec. 6: Breakfast with Santa at the Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
- Dec. 6-7: Candy Cane Celebration at the Virginia Museum of Transportation
- Dec. 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m: Holiday Tree Lighting at Eagle Rock Library
- Dec. 11 - 12: Candlelight Christmas Tours: The Fishburn Mansion 2025
- Dec. 12 - 14 at 3 p.m: Southwest Virginia Ballet presents The Nutcracker at the Berglund Center
- Dec. 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m: Tacky Holiday Sweater Murder Mystery at the Claiborne House Inn and Retreat in Rocky Mount
- Dec. 12 at 7 p.m: Holiday Brass concert
- Dec. 12th - 14th, 19th - 21st, and the 27th: 2025 Luminary Nights at Natural Bridge State Park
- Dec. 13 - 14: Salem Holiday Market at the Salem Civic Center
- Dec. 13 & 14: “On the Worst Day of Christmas” play at Shenandoah Baptist Church in Roanoke
- Dec. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m: Christmas Market at Sycamore Station in Salem
- Dec. 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m: Historic Fincastle Holiday Home Tour and Marketplace
- Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m: Grinchmas at the Science Museum of Western Virginia
- Dec. 13 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m: Buchanan Christmas Parade
- Dec. 16 at 7 p.m: Cirque Musica Holidays Wonderland
- Dec. 17 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m: 10th Annual Grandin Holiday Lights Extravaganza
- Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m: Jefferson Center presents Morgan Wade Home for the Holidays
- Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m: Farmer Family Band Presents: Songs for the Season at the Spot on Kirk in Roanoke
- Dec. 19 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m: Christmas at the 1800s Farm Museum in Ferrum
- Dec. 19 at 8 p.m: Isaac Hadden Family Christmas Jam at 5 Points Music Sanctuary in Roanoke
- Dec. 19 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m: Candlelight Serenade at Mountain Lake Lodge
- Dec. 20 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and again from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m: The Holiday Mix at the Science Museum of Western Virginia
- Dec. 20 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m: Celtic Christmas at Mountain Lake Lodge
- Dec. 20 at 8 p.m: Salsa Noke: Holiday Pajamas Dance Party at the Spot on Kirk in Roanoke
- Dec. 24 at 5 p.m: Buchanan Christmas Eve Luminary Display
- Dec. 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m: Christmas Day Buffet at Harvest
NEW RIVER VALLEY
- Now until Dec. 31: Dak Lights at Randolph Park in Dublin
- Now until Jan. 3: Holiday Trees at the Blacksburg Museum
- Dec. 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m: Clay Hand Building Workshop – Choose Your Project
- Dec. 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m: Gingerbread Bash at Auburn High School
- Dec. 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m: Photos with Santa at the Radford Public Library
- Dec. 4 at 7 p.m: Town of Pulaski Parade
- Dec. 5 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m: Winter Lights Festival and Holly, Jolly Parade in downtown Blacksburg
- Dec. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m: Christmas in the Park at Randolph Park in Dublin
- Dec. 5 at 6:15 p.m: TUBACHRISTMAS on Henderson Lawn across from the Lyric Theatre in downtown Blacksburg
- Dec. 5-8: A Festival of Nativities at Slusser’s Chapel in Blacksburg
- Dec. 6 from 8 a.m. to noon: Breakfast with Santa at Christiansburg High School
- Dec. 6 from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m: 40th Annual Breakfast with Santa at the Pearisburg First United Methodist Church
- Dec.6 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m: Grinchy Fun at Scoops Arcade in Pembroke
- Dec. 6 & 7: 31st Annual Winterfest and Festival of Trees at the Floyd Center for the Arts
- Dec. 6 & 13: Christmas on 7th Santa Event in Radford
- Dec. 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m: The Y Holiday Village at the YMCA at Virginia Tech
- Dec. 6 at 11 a.m: Town of Dublin Christmas Parade
- Dec. 6 at 5 p.m: Pembroke Christmas Parade
- Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m: Taking Gnome the Tree – Sunday Paint Party at the Paint ‘n Fun Ceramics Studio
- Dec. 7 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m: “Christmas Through the Years” performance at the Meadowbrook Public Library in Shawsville
- Dec. 7 at 5 p.m: Rich Creek Christmas Tree Lighting
- Dec. 8 at 7 p.m: Rich Creek Christmas Parade
- Dec. 9 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m: Toddler and Preschool Holiday Crafts at the Charles & Ona B Free Memorial Library in Dublin
- Dec. 9 at 7 p.m: “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays” parade in Radford
- Dec. 12 from 5 to 8 p.m: Christmas on Main in Christiansburg
- Tree lighting at 6:50 p.m.
- Parade starts at 7 p.m.
- Dec. 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m: 2025 Old Time Appalachian Christmas Festival in Galax
- Dec. 13 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m: 4th Annual Great Pulaski Cookie-Off at the Pulaski Library
- Dec. 13 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m: Fun with Santa at Scoops in Pembroke
- Dec. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m: Movie Matinee: Muppet Christmas Carol and Cheeses for Us Meeces at the Radford Public Library
- Dec. 13 at 2 p.m: Holiday Films & Music at the Radford Theatre (Free Admission)
- Dec. 13 at 3 p.m: 2025 Riner Christmas Parade begins at Auburn Elementary School and ends at the Riner Volunteer Fire Department
- Dec. 14 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m: A Very Narrows Christmas 2025
- Dec. 14 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m: Crafts with Santa at Prices Fork Grange in Blacksburg
- Dec. 14 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m: Christmas Craft Party with Santa at Dogtown Pizza in Floyd
- Dec. 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m: Handmade for the Holidays: Hot Cocoa Mix & Mugs at the Meadowbrook Public Library
- Dec. 17 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m: Gingerbread Creations at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library in Floyd
- Dec. 19 at 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.: Polar Express Craft Party at the Meadowbrook Public Library
- Dec. 20 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m: Gingerbread Creations at the Christiansburg Library
- Dec. 23 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m: Cookie decorating at the Christiansburg Library
- Dec. 25 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m: 8th Annual Free Community Christmas Dinner at the Pearisburg Fire Department
LYNCHBURG
- Dec. 4 at 6 p.m: Christmas at Hydaway at Liberty University Campus Recreation, 936 Camp Hydaway Rd.
- Dec. 4 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m: Dreamcatcher Live at The Water Dog
- From Dec. 4 to 21: Wolfbane Productions A Christmas Carol at the Wolf Den in Downtown Lynchburg
- Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m: Lynchburg Pops Presents Christmas in the Burg at the Academy Center of the Arts
- Dec. 4-6: Holiday Open House: Tastings, Garland Making Class, & Surprise Daily Discounts at the Farm Basket & Willow Boutique
- Dec. 5th - 6th, 11th - 12th, and 18th - 19th: Holiday Candlelight Tours at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest in Lynchburg
- Dec. 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m: First Fridays: Holiday card making for service members. It will take place at the Lynchburg Museum & Visitor Center
- Dec. 5 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m: Fire, Metal & Candlelight Skill Share at Vector Space
- Dec. 5 at 6 p.m: Christmas at Hydaway at Liberty University Campus Recreation
- Dec. 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m: Cookies with the Clauses at Hill City Montessori School, 1301 Rivermont Ave
- Dec. 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m: 6th Annual Christmas Bazaar at the Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church
- Dec. 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m: Christmas Vendor Fair at the Brookville High School Main Gym
- Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m: A Very Merry Market at Smith’s at Smith’s Pumpkin Patch, 6204 Fort Ave.
- Dec. 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m: Holiday Card Printmaking Workshop at Scrappy Elephant
- Dec. 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m: Winter Market at Millie’s Living Cafe & Health Nut Nutrition
- Dec. 6 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m: 5th Annual Afternoon with the Grinch at Mellow Mushroom
- Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m: Happy Holidays with the Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra
- Dec. 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m: Freedom Market at 2306 Bedford Ave.
- Dec. 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m: Bedford Ave Christmas on the Corner on Bedford Ave
- Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m: Victorian Tree Lighting at the Old City Cemetery
- Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m: The Kendall Knight Holiday Show at the Academy Center of the Arts Music Hall
- Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m: Brunch with Santa at The Virginian
- Dec. 7 from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m: Christmas Open House at Patrick Henry Red Hill
- Dec. 7 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m: Christmas Open House at 757 Sandusky Dr
- Dec. 7 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m: TMJR Productions Presents: A Rockin’ Memphis Christmas at the Academy Center of the Arts
- Dec. 7 at 4 p.m: 66th Annual Lynchburg Christmas Parade at Bank of the James Stadium
- Dec. 7 at 7 p.m: Christmas on Rivermont at the Gospel Community Church
- Dec. 8 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m: Santa at Lynchburg Regional Airport
- Dec. 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m: Winter Ceramics Studio Holiday Sale & Open House at Sweet Briar College
- Dec. 10 at 7 p.m: Christmas Wreath Workshop at Wild Grove Florals
- Dec. 10 at 7 p.m: New York, New York Dueling Pianos Christmas Edition at the Academy Center of the Arts
- Dec. 11 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m: Santa at Lynchburg Regional Airport
- Dec. 11 at 6 p.m: Holiday Chef’s Dinner at Squared Biscuit Co
- Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m: Masters of Soul: A Motown Christmas at the Academy Center of the Arts
- Dec. 11 - 13: Tacky Light Tour 2025 (meet at the Lynchburg Community Market)
- Dec. 12 – 14: The Best Christmas Pageant Ever at the Commerce Street Theatre
- Dec. 12 at 8 p.m: Sara Beck and Friends: The Holiday Show at the Music Hall Academy Center of the Arts
- Dec. 13 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m: Children’s Holiday Festival: Candy Cane Carnival at the Amazement Square
- Dec. 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m: Holiday Card Printmaking Workshop at Scrappy Elephant
- Dec. 13 at 12 p.m: Wreaths Across America 2025 at Old City Cemetery
- Dec 13 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m: Holiday Bash hosted by the Lynchburg Football Club at Starr Hill on Main
- Dec. 13 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m: Oliver’s Ugly Sweater Christmas Party with Andrew Beverly at Oliver’s on Rivermont
- Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m: Dailey Vincent: Candy Canes and Coal at the Academy Center of the Arts
- Dec. 13 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m: Bad Santa’s Ugly Sweater Sip ‘n Skate 21+ at FunQuest Family Entertainment
- Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m: Brunch with Santa at The Virginian
- Dec. 14 at 4 p.m: A Festival of Christmas Lessons and Carols at St. John’s Episcopal Church
- Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m: Morgan Wade: Home for the Holidays at the Academy Center of the Arts
- Dec. 17 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m: Howliday Party at The Water Dog
- Dec. 17 at 7 p.m: Bells of the Blue Ridge: Holiday Rings from the Hollywood Screen at the University of Lynchburg
- Dec. 19 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m: Candy Cane Carnival at FunQuest Family Entertainment
- Dec. 20 at 8:30 a.m: Riverside Runners Jingle Bell Fun Run
- Dec.20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m: Winter Wonderland Holiday Palette Knife Painting Class at Scrappy Elephant
- Dec. 20 at 4 p.m: Bells of the Blue Ridge: Holiday Rings from the Hollywood Screen at the University of Lynchburg
- Dec. 20 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m: Ugly Sweater Party & Contest at The Trading Post
- Dec. 20 & 21: Charlottesville Ballet: The Nutcracker at the Academy Center of the Arts
SOUTHSIDE
- Dec. 4 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m: Sensory Friendly Night with Santa at the Danville Science Center
- Dec. 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m: Christmas Paint Night at SoVa Arts Collective at 419 Main Street in South Boston
- Dec. 4 at 7 p.m: The Grinch Mixology at the Berry Hill Resort at 3105 River Rd in South Boston
- Dec. 5 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m: Christmas on the Plaza in Danville (Tree lighting at 5:30 p.m.)
- Dec. 5 through 7, 12 through 14 and the 20th: 6th annual drive-thru Lights for Hope at the Halifax County Fairgrounds
- Dec. 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m: Christmas Tree Barn Quilt at Factory Street Brewing in South Boston
- Dec. 6 at 5 p.m: South Boston Christmas Parade
- Dec. 7 at 5 p.m: Riverview Rotary Christmas Parade (Parade begins at Main Street and Broad Street in Danville)
- Dec. 11 - 23: Community Holiday Light Show in Ballou Park (760 West Main Street in Danville)
- Dec. 12 - 14: Lighting of the Bridge at the Staunton River Battlefield State Park
- Dec. 12 at 5:30 p.m: Christmas Angel Paint Party at Springfield Distillery
- Dec. 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m: Pet Photo with Santa at the Danville Area Humane Society
- Dec. 14 from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m: Gingerbread House Decorating Contest at the Factory Street Brewing Company
- Dec. 14 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m: Woodbine’s 4th Annual Christmas Party
HIGHLANDS
- Dec. 6 starting at 9 a.m: The Highland Center’s Annual Wintertide Vendor Market and Activities
- Dec. 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m: 2025 An Olde Town Christmas Event on Covington Main Street
- Dec. 6 at 4 p.m: Christmas on Main Street
- Dec. 6 at 5 p.m: Highland County Christmas Parade
- Dec. 12 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m: Erich Cawalla & The Uptown Band’s Christmas Show at the Historic Masonic Theatre in Clifton Forge
- Dec. 14 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m: The Barter Players Present: I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas at the Historic Masonic Theatre in Clifton Forge
- Dec. 19 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m: Mountain Opry Presents: Christmas in the Mountains with the AHS Choir at the Historic Masonic Theatre in Clifton Forge
Know of a holiday event we missed? Email Jazmine Otey at jotey@wsls.com