WEATHER ALERT

Local News

LIST: 2025 Christmas events, parades in Southwest, Central Virginia

Here’s a look at festive fun across the region that’ll help you get into the holiday spirit

It’s beginning to look like Christmas...especially in Southwest Virginia!

From photos with Kris Kringle himself to Christmas parades and tree lightings, we have a full list of events throughout the region that’ll surely help you and your entire family get into the holiday spirit.

Have any fun photos of decorations, Elf on the Shelf, your kiddos, or family gatherings? Share your holiday cheer with us here!

ROANOKE VALLEY

NEW RIVER VALLEY

LYNCHBURG

SOUTHSIDE

HIGHLANDS

Know of a holiday event we missed? Email Jazmine Otey at jotey@wsls.com

