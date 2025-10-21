Southwest Virginia Pride Fest 2025 brings the LGBTQ+ community in celebration

The Southwest Virginia Pride Fest was held at the Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd, Salem, VA, on October 11th, 2025.

This annual festival is organized by Southwest Virginia Pride, Inc., a nonprofit, “dedicated to advancing LGBTQ+ rights, visibility, and acceptance in the southwestern region of Virginia,” according to their website.

This year’s theme was United in Pride — emphasizing solidarity and togetherness. It was free to all attendees.

McKenzie Taylor / Robert Swartz, the current reigning MX Southwest Virginia Pride 2025, said, “I support all-inclusion because Pride is about celebrating the diversity, resilience, and unity of the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Taylor said participants of the event had the chance to share their coming out stories, life experiences within the LGBTQIA+ community, and show their personalities and identities freely.

Attendees were offered a range of activities with live entertainment, performances, food and business vendors, community outreach and educational centers.

SWVA Pride Fest offers visibility in a region with few large, affirming LGBTQ+ events, Taylor said, creating a space for people to be seen and celebrated. It also fosters connections, raises awareness, and supports local groups by bringing the community together.

“True Pride means making space for everyone, because only together can we create a community that is strong, safe, and truly proud,” Taylor said.

Southwest Virginia Pride Festival 2025 (McKenzie Taylor / Robert Swartz, the current reigning MX Southwest Virginia Pride 2025)

