Halloween comes early: Family-friendly events across Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Southwest Virginia residents don’t have to wait until Oct. 31 to get into the Halloween spirit, as numerous family-friendly events are scheduled across the region this weekend.
[FULL LIST: Halloween events across Central and Southwest Virginia]
Explore Park’s Spooktacular Saturday
Roanoke County’s Explore Park is hosting their Spooktacular Saturday event, offering a full day of Halloween-themed activities. The event runs this Saturday, Oct. 25, from noon to 5 p.m. and features:
- Pumpkin carving (pre-registration required)
- Mini golf for families
- Costume parade starting at 2 p.m.
- Marshmallow roasting
- Tree Top Quest zipline adventures
“Spooktacular Saturday also features the final weekend of Tree Top Quest operation here at Explore Park. We have daytime zips throughout the day that weekend, but on the 25th, we’ll have a nighttime zip as well. So, folks can strap on a headlamp and experience the Tree Top quest at night,” says Alex North, marketing and administrative coordinator for Roanoke County Parks and Recreation.
More Halloween Events Across Southwest Virginia
Several other Halloween celebrations are happening throughout Southwest Virginia this weekend:
Roanoke College hosts HalloWheels
- Location: Bast Gym
- When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25
- This inclusive trunk-or-treat event is designed for children with disabilities, particularly wheelchair users. It’s sponsored by C.A.T.S. (Children’s Assistive Technology Services) in partnership with Roanoke College’s disability studies program and MAPLES program. MAPLES (Multiple Adaptive Play Experiences in Sports) is a program led by Roanoke College students that offers accessible recreation for people with disabilities.
Mast General Store Pet Costume Event
- Location: Roanoke City
- Time: Starting at 10 a.m. October 25
- Features:
- Costume contest
- Photo booth
- Dog-friendly activities
Historic Smithfield’s “Halloween: Haunting Tales and Harvest Traditions”,
- When: October 25, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Features:
- Live music performances
- Guided tours of the Preston Family Cemetery
- Costume contest
Falling Creek Park Halloween Spooktacular
- When: Oct. 25, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Features:
- Trick-or-treating for children
- Various games and activities
- When: Oct. 25, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Where: Downtown South Boston Farmers Market
- Features:
- Food beverages
- Kids activities
- Local vendors with baked goods, canned goods, fall produce
Kirk Family YMCA Trunk or Treat
- When: October 25
- Time: 6-8 p.m.