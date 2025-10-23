Halloween comes early: Family-friendly events across Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Southwest Virginia residents don’t have to wait until Oct. 31 to get into the Halloween spirit, as numerous family-friendly events are scheduled across the region this weekend.

Explore Park’s Spooktacular Saturday

Roanoke County’s Explore Park is hosting their Spooktacular Saturday event, offering a full day of Halloween-themed activities. The event runs this Saturday, Oct. 25, from noon to 5 p.m. and features:

Pumpkin carving (pre-registration required)

Mini golf for families

Costume parade starting at 2 p.m.

Marshmallow roasting

Tree Top Quest zipline adventures

“Spooktacular Saturday also features the final weekend of Tree Top Quest operation here at Explore Park. We have daytime zips throughout the day that weekend, but on the 25th, we’ll have a nighttime zip as well. So, folks can strap on a headlamp and experience the Tree Top quest at night,” says Alex North, marketing and administrative coordinator for Roanoke County Parks and Recreation.

More Halloween Events Across Southwest Virginia

Several other Halloween celebrations are happening throughout Southwest Virginia this weekend:

Roanoke College hosts HalloWheels

Location: Bast Gym

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25

This inclusive trunk-or-treat event is designed for children with disabilities, particularly wheelchair users. It’s sponsored by C.A.T.S. (Children’s Assistive Technology Services) in partnership with Roanoke College’s disability studies program and MAPLES program. MAPLES (Multiple Adaptive Play Experiences in Sports) is a program led by Roanoke College students that offers accessible recreation for people with disabilities.

Mast General Store Pet Costume Event

Location: Roanoke City

Time: Starting at 10 a.m. October 25

Features: Costume contest Photo booth Dog-friendly activities



Historic Smithfield’s “Halloween: Haunting Tales and Harvest Traditions”,

When: October 25, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Features: Live music performances Guided tours of the Preston Family Cemetery Costume contest



Falling Creek Park Halloween Spooktacular

When: Oct. 25, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Features: Trick-or-treating for children Various games and activities



Halloween Extravaganza

When: Oct. 25, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Downtown South Boston Farmers Market

Features: Food beverages Kids activities Local vendors with baked goods, canned goods, fall produce



Kirk Family YMCA Trunk or Treat