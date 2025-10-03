LIST: 2025 Halloween, fall events in Central, Southwest Virginia

The spooky season is here, and many of you are looking for events in our region to help you get in the Halloween spirit.
That’s why we’re working for you on a list of events happening in our coverage area that’ll give you “pumpkin” to talk about. Here are events in our region organized by each of our five zones:
ROANOKE VALLEY
- Now until Nov. 2: Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival
- Now until Oct. 26: Jeter Farm Fall Festival & Country Store
- Now until Nov. 1: Terror Manor (Downtown Roanoke)
- Oct. 4 from 2 to 7 p.m: Old Southwest Porchfest at the Day Avenue Pocket Park
- Oct. 5 at 4 p.m: ‘Black Light’ Nightmare before Christmas Paint Party at Bubba’s 33 in Roanoke
- Oct. 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m: Bent Mountain Fall Festival at the Bent Mountain Center
- Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m: Spooky Sweets & Treats at the Virginia Museum of Transportation
- Oct.11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m: Vinton Fall Festival
- Oct. 11 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m: Halloweenfest SML - Free Family Event
- Oct. 11 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m: Annual Halloween Fest in Vinton at the Prestige Gymnastics Academy (Lancerlot Sports Complex, 3rd Floor)
- Oct. 12 from 1 to 4 p.m: Halloween Murder Mystery: Twisted Track Brewpub
- Oct. 19 from 5 to 8 p.m: Halloween Murder Mystery: Well Hung Vineyard
- Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m: Annual Fall Craft and Vendor Show in Vinton
- Oct. 24 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m: Pumpkinfest at the Salem Farmers Market
- Oct. 24 at 6 p.m: Spooky S’Mores & Fireside Tales at Waid Park in Rocky Mount
- Oct. 24 -25: Haunted History Walking Tour at the Luster Building in Fincastle
- Oct. 25-26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m: Zoo Boo 2025 at the Mill Mountain Zoo
- Oct. 25 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m: Trunk or Treat at Windsor Hills United Methodist Church in Roanoke
- Oct. 25 at 8 p.m: Halloween Street Party at Martin’s in downtown Roanoke
- Oct. 28 from 3 to 6 p.m: Town of Vinton Trick-or-Treating in downtown Vinton
- Oct. 30: The Ambassador & Chosen Few - Halloween Eve Bash at the Grandin Theatre
- Oct. 30 at 6 p.m: Candy Bowl Skate Night at the Rocky Mount Rotary Skate Park
- Oct. 31 from 6 to 9 p.m: Halloween Murder Mystery at Stoney Brook Vineyards
- Oct. 31: The Dead Reckoning: Grateful Toons Halloween Party at 5 Points Music Sanctuary
- Oct. 25 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m: Halloween Lantern Parade and Festival on the lawn of the Historic Alexander-Gish House at 641 Walnut Ave SW
- Oct. 25 at 9 a.m: Modern Gladiator’s Monster Mash at 1110 Vinyard Road in Vinton
- Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m: Main Street Salem Trick-or-Treating from Academy Street to College Avenue
- Oct. 25 at 5 p.m: Trunk or Treat hosted by North Star Childcare at 5407 Peters Creek Road
- Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m: Roanoke Ghost Tour at the Olde Salem Brewing Company
- Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m: Trick or Treat at Farmers Auctions in Salem
- Oct. 31 at 3 p.m: Trunk or Treat - Accessibility and Disability friendly event at 1320 Plantation Road in Roanoke
- Oct. 31 at 5 p.m: Trunk or Treat at Victory Auto & Detailing at 1114 Moorman Ave NW Roanoke
- Nov. 7-8 from 7:30 to 10 p.m: Terror Manor Blackout Events
NEW RIVER VALLEY
- Oct. 7 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m: Halloween Lego Club at the Dublin Library for ages 5-12
- Oct. 11 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m: Trick treat event at the Ager Park in Wytheville
- Now until Nov. 1: Hexed Haunted House in Elliston
- Now until Nov. 1: Haunted Hill Manor in Radford
- Oct. 16 from 3 to 7 p.m: Paws at the Park Night at the Market at the Christiansburg Huckeberry Park Playground Pavilion
- Tickets available on Oct. 17: Haunted Prison NRV
- Oct. 17 from 6 to 8:30 p.m: Grave Matters event at Bull & Bones Brewhaus and Grill in Blacksburg
- Oct. 18 from 6 to 9 p.m: Haunted Trail hosted by Carroll County High School FFA and Carroll County Middle School FFA
- Oct. 24 at 5 p.m: Halloween Best Costume & Trunk contest hosted by Carroll County Parks and Recreation
- Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m: Getting Scary on the Huckleberry event at the Christiansburg Recreation Center
- Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m: Haunting Tales and Harvest Traditions at Historic Smithfield in Blacksburg
- Oct. 25 at 10:30 a.m: Fall crawl at Randolph Park in Dublin
- Oct. 25 from 2 to 7 p.m: Bland County Fall and Halloween Festival
- Oct. 26 from 2 to 5 p.m: Halloween Murder Mystery: Beliveau Farm Winery in Blacksburg
- Oct. 30 from 3 to 7 p.m: Halloween Night at the Market at the Christiansburg Huckleberry Park Playground Pavilion
- Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m: Halloween Festival at Longway Brewing in Radford
- Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m: Floyd County Spooky Street Community Trunk or Treat event on East Oxford Street
- Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m: ‘Safe Halloween’ trick or treat event in downtown Hillsville
- Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m: Meadowbrook Courtyard Boo Bash at the Meadowbrook Public Library in Shawsville
LYNCHBURG
- Now until Nov. 2: Lynchburg Ghost Tour
- Oct. 12 at 2:30 p.m: Annual Hocus Pocus Immersive Experience at 723 Jefferson St in Lynchburg
- Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon: Toddler Saturday Halloween Party at the FunQuest Family Entertainment Center in Lynchburg
- Oct. 18 from 6 to 8 p.m: Halloween Dance Party at the Diamond Hill Center in Lynchburg
- Oct. 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m: DIY Fall and Halloween Workshop at Hometown Finds
- Oct. 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m: Halloween Spooktacular at the Coolwell Recreation Center
- Oct. 24 from 6 to 9 p.m: Town of Amherst Halloween Celebration
- Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.: Haunted Halloween Organ & Choir Concert
- Oct. 25 at 8 a.m: I am Woman 5K Run/Walk
- Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m: Halloween Bash at Hometown Finds
- Oct. 25 from noon to 2 p.m: 5th Annual Trunk or Treat at Harley-Davidson of Lynchburg
- Oct. 25 from 4 to 6 p.m: Halloween Spooktacular hosted by Bedford County Parks and Recreation
- Oct. 25 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m: Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Department Trunk or Treat
- Oct. 26 from noon to 6 p.m: Annual LoveLYH Halloween Market at the Three Roads Brewing Company in Lynchburg
- Oct. 28 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m: Trick-or-Treat Party at the Lynchburg Public Library
- Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m: Halloween event at the Madison Heights Library
- Oct. 31 at 5:30 p.m: Fourth Annual Halloween Open House event at the Madison House of the Arts in Lynchburg
- Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m: Trunk or Treat event at Rustburg Elementary School
- Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m: Halloween in downtown Lovingston
- Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m: Swannanoa Halloween Spooktacular - Annual Family Trick-or-Treat
- Oct. 31 at 6:30 p.m: Halloween Trunk or Treat at 180 Old Courthouse Rd in Appomattox
SOUTHSIDE
- Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m: Halloween Spooktacular at O. Trent Booner Middle in Danville
- Oct. 24 from 6 to 9 p.m: Halloween Dance for individuals with impairments at Camp Grove Recreation Center in Danville
- Oct. 25 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m: Halloween Extravaganza at the Downtown South Boston Farmers Market
- Oct. 25 at 10 a.m: Halloween Bounty Hole Bash 2025 at Pine Lane ATV Trails
- Oct. 30 through Nov. 1: 2025 Halloween Bash at the Lake Sugar Tree Motorsports Park in Axton
- Oct. 31 from 3 to 5 p.m: URW Candy Crawl Broadcast at the URW Community Federal Credit Union
- Oct. 31 at 5 p.m: Market Monster Mash at the Community Market in Danville
- Oct. 31 at 5:30 p.m: Trunk or Treat at Cardinal Senior Living in Danville
- Oct. 31 at 6 p.m: Trunk or Treat at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Danville
HIGHLANDS
- Oct. 10, 17 and 24: Haunted History Lantern Tour at the Natural Bridge State Park
- Oct. 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m: Craig County Fall Festival in New Castle