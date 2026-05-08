Man arrested after law enforcement recovers around $150,000 in stolen property in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested after around $150,000 in stolen property was recovered following a string of thefts in Campbell and Amherst Counties, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said.

CCSO said they recovered stolen property that was connected to a series of thefts occurring between September 2025 and April 2026.

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Authorities said the property was recovered around the Spring Mill Road and New Chapel Road areas. A Kubota tractor that was reported stolen in Amherst County was also found.

The Campbell County conducted this investigation with various local agencies, including the Amherst County and Appomattox County Sheriff’s Offices. This stemmed from several thefts involving heavy equipment, including the following:

John Deere 35P Excavator (yellow in color), stolen September 2025 from the vicinity of the Double Bridges Road/New Chapel Road area

2022 16-foot Big Tex Dump Trailer, stolen between January 14–15, 2026, from the 3700 block of Spring Mill Road

Bobcat T-595 Skid Steer with attached Montana Post Driver, stolen April from the 3000 block of Spring Mill Road

As a result of the investigation, 48-year-old Todd Christopher Torrence was arrested and charged with one count of Receiving Stolen Property Greater Than $1,000.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact one of the following: