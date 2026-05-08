HEALTHWATCH | Why mom’s voice can have a soothing effect

Mother’s Day is this Sunday. Have you ever noticed that when you’re anxious or upset, you tend to call your mom first? – Mother’s Day is this Sunday.

Have you ever noticed that when you’re anxious or upset, you tend to call your mom first?

There’s a good reason for that.

“Babies are able to hear and become familiar with their mother’s voice even in the womb. This is why the feeling is so comforting, even from the start, when you hear your mother’s voice. The brain is wired early on to make a connection between safety and security and her voice, which can last into adulthood,” said Susan Albers, PsyD, psychologist at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Albers said hearing your mom’s voice can release a hormone called oxytocin, which can make you feel loved and connected.

At the same time, it can also reduce your stress level.

She adds that when you’re upset, it’s best to pick up the phone and call your mom if you can’t see her in person.

Studies show that texting does not have the same soothing effect.

That’s because our brain responds to the warmth and comfort of our mom’s voice, not just her words.

“Save a voicemail from your mother. This is something that you can pull out in moments when you’re feeling stressed and she is not available. You can also imagine your mother’s voice if she is not around. Your brain stores the memory of her voice and turns it into an internal dialogue that can be comforting in moments that you’re feeling stressed,” she said.

Dr. Albers said your voice can also be calming for your mom.

So, the mental health benefits go both ways.