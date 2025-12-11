Salvation Army in Roanoke needs volunteers for Angel Tree Program

ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News has teamed up once again with the Salvation Army to help with their Angel Tree program! Now, they need community volunteers to help sort presents. Volunteers are needed this week and next week to prepare for the distribution of presents.

The Salvation Army of the Roanoke Valley, which serves Roanoke County, Roanoke City, Craig County and Botetourt County, is helping 530 local families this Christmas. That’s roughly 1,000 children that were adopted as part of it’s Angel Tree program.

Volunteers are needed to help at The Salvation Army Roanoke on 724 Dale Ave SE on the following dates:

Thursday December 11th 9:30am-11:30am

Friday December 12th 9am-2pm

Monday December 15th 9am-4:30pm

Tuesday December 16th 9am-4:30pm

Wednesday December 17th 9am-4:30pm

If you would like to volunteer call 540-343-5335 for more details,or leave a message letting them know to expect you!

You can find more information on the program here.