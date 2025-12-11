The Fork in the Market reopens after June fire

ROANOKE, Va. – There are a lot of happy customers and full bellies following the return of the Fork in the Market in Downtown Roanke Thursday.

Nearly 173 days after closing because of a fire, staff reopened their doors — and not a second too soon.

The June fire left plenty of questions for ownership moving forward, but now the staff are able to serve customers once more.

Brandon Blevins, general manager of Fork in the Market, said the closure prompted a strong reaction from patrons.

“It was a lot of people very upset. Everywhere I went I had questions asked — when are you guys going to reopen? Just walking through the store people would stop: ‘Hey, when are you guys going to be back open? I need my fried green, I need my PBR.’”

Blevins said area business leaders were instrumental in helping get things back on track.