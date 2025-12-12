Man dead, one hospitalized following Galax house fire Sunday

GALAX, Va. – The Galax Fire Department announced Friday that a man was dead and another was hospitalized following a structure fire on Sunday Dec. 7.

According to the department, officials received a report of a structure fire with a confirmed entrapment in the 200 block of Red River Lane at 6:14 a.m. Sunday. A Grayson County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived 9 minutes after dispatch, finding a manufactured home 50% involved in fire with one occupant outside suffering burns and other injuries. The family advised that one person was trapped in a bedroom.

The officer immediately entered through the bedroom and initiated a search that proved to be negative. He exited, but not before suffering smoke inhalation. GFD command arrived in 13 minutes and immediately initiated a vent enter search of the bedrooms and hallway, only to be driven back by intense flames. Engine two arrived and split crews, with one holding the fire and the second working with 305 on VES.

Arriving Glade Creek, supplied tankers and additional manpower who immediately went into the house to search. Additional lines were pulled to complete extinguishment, upon which the deceased male victim was found.

The other occupant of the house was transported to Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, with life-threatening injuries. The Sheriff’s Deputy was transported to Twin County Regional Healthcare for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.

Officials said units remained on scene for four hours, completing overhaul and assisting VSP and the Fire Marshall’s Office with the investigation. The cause was determined to be a heating appliance that ignited combustible material.

The Galax Fire Department said a GoFundMe has been created for the family which can be found here.