Man dead, three hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash Friday, all south lanes on Franklin Road SW closed

ROANOKE CO., Va. – Roanoke Police announced Friday that an investigation was underway and all southbound lanes in the 4400 block of Franklin Road Southwest were closed after a fatal two-vehicle crash Friday night.

RPD said that one man died at the scene, and three other patients were transported to local hospitals for treatment of injuries.

US-220 Crash (Courtesy of VDOT) (VDOT2025)

VDOT said that Motorists can expect delays, and all south lanes are closed.

This is a developing story and 10 News will continue to update with information as we receive it.