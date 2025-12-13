Man dead, three hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash Friday, all south lanes on Franklin Road SW closed

ROANOKE CO., Va. – Roanoke Police announced Friday that an investigation was underway and all southbound lanes in the 4400 block of Franklin Road Southwest were closed after a fatal two-vehicle crash Friday night.
RPD said that one man died at the scene, and three other patients were transported to local hospitals for treatment of injuries.
VDOT said that Motorists can expect delays, and all south lanes are closed.
This is a developing story and 10 News will continue to update with information as we receive it.