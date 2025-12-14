Crews responding to propane truck fire in Campbell County, detours in area

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A propane truck caught fire on Saturday, resulting in multiple detours in Campbell County, Campbell County Department of Public Safety said.
CCDPS said crews have been responding to a propane truck fire since Saturday, and is actively burning as of 2:20 p.m on Sunday.
A vehicle fire was initially reported on Route 29, near Route 1602, on Saturday evening.
Due to the response to the fire, all northbound and southbound lanes of US-29 are closed. The following detours are in place:
- Northbound traffic will head east on Route 24 to Route 501, then north to Route 460.
- Southbound traffic will head West on Lawyers Rd. to Leesville Rd. to Route 24, then east back to Route 29.
We will update you as more information becomes available.