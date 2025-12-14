Crews responding to propane truck fire in Campbell County, detours in area

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A propane truck caught fire on Saturday, resulting in multiple detours in Campbell County, Campbell County Department of Public Safety said.

CCDPS said crews have been responding to a propane truck fire since Saturday, and is actively burning as of 2:20 p.m on Sunday.

A vehicle fire was initially reported on Route 29, near Route 1602, on Saturday evening.

Due to the response to the fire, all northbound and southbound lanes of US-29 are closed. The following detours are in place:

Northbound traffic will head east on Route 24 to Route 501, then north to Route 460.

Southbound traffic will head West on Lawyers Rd. to Leesville Rd. to Route 24, then east back to Route 29.

We will update you as more information becomes available.