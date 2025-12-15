Healthwatch |Preventing frostbite in frigid temps

If you thought it was cold outside, it’s about get even worse.

A polar vortex is making its way across the United States.

And as the temperatures start to plunge, the risk for frostbite goes up too.

“Frostbite is typically when the tips of your fingers and your toes freeze. It also commonly can be seen in your nose and your ears. The ways to prevent this are by making sure that you are wearing warm apparel when out in the cold, but also changing your apparel whenever they get wet,” said Carole Parsons, MD, emergency medicine physician at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Parsons said frostbite tends to start out with redness of the skin and can also cause a tingling or numbing sensation.

In the later stages, it can lead to blisters or turn the skin black, which is very dangerous and requires immediate medical attention.

Dr. Parsons said if you have a mild case of frostbite with some redness, it’s generally safe to warm up the exposed skin at home.

You can do this by taking a warm bath for about 30 minutes.

She adds that it’s not just frostbite that is a concern in this weather, hypothermia can happen too.

“When this happens, your body temperature drops a significant amount, and you’re not really able to get enough blood flow to your vital organs. This can be very dangerous, and it can lead to some confusion, and ultimately death. This is why we care a lot about what you’re wearing when you go outside and making sure that you’re doing things safely,” said Dr. Parsons.

Dr. Parsons said if you suspect you’re getting hypothermia, go inside, remove any wet clothing and wrap yourself up in warm blankets.

If your symptoms get worse, it’s best to go to the emergency department.