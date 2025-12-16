Four residents injured in Appomattox County house fire Tuesday morning

APPOMATTOX CO., Va. – The Appomattox County Fire Department announced Tuesday that two adults sustained minor injuries and two kids sustained injuries, including one child who is in serious but stable condition after a house fire in Appomattox on Tuesday morning. Officials confirmed that an infant also made it out of the home unharmed.

According to officials, first responders were dispatched to assist with the Pamplin Volunteer Fire Department with a reported structure fire on Church Street at 12:06 a.m.

Recommended Videos

Crews arrived on scene and confirmed all occupants were able to make it out of the residence. Pamplin Engine 3 deployed two attack lines, with Appomattox Engine 1 arriving shortly thereafter to assist.

Appomattox VFD said all agencies worked seamlessly together to suppress the fire and all units cleared the scene at 2:42 a.m.