Galax Skate Park rolls out upgrades, new additions

The Galax Skate Park is rolling out some upgrades and new additions.

Galax Parks and Recreation says the park now has new benches, solar lighting along the top, fresh landscaping planters and plants, and updated framing on the skating obstacles.

More painting and improvements are planned for spring when the weather warms.

"We would like to say a big Thank you to the Galax municipal golf course staff and the Galax parks and recreation staff for their hard work on this project,“ the department said in a Facebook post.

They also extended special thanks to Access Home Health Care for donating the new benches for visitors to enjoy during their visits to the skate park.