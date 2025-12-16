Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office celebrates coat drive success

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is thanking the community for its unwavering support during its first coat drive.

The sheriff’s office called the drive a huge success, with more than 200 coats collected and distributed to those in need.

The drive, called “Operation-Keeping Kids Warm,” began back in October to support kids who may come from families facing financial hardships.

“This would not have happened without the generosity of all those who came forward,” the sheriff’s office said.

They also expressed their gratitude to Mills Cleaners in Chatham for helping clean the gently used coats.

“Thank you, everyone, and we hope to keep this special event going for years to come.”