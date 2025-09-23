Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office to hold annual winter coat drive

Promotional image for the Operation: Keeping Kids Warm annual winter coat drive from Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Pittsylvania Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that they will be hosting "Operation-Keeping Kids Warm," a winter coat drive they plan to hold annually.

The sheriff’s office has asked the community to assist in bringing in new or like-new winter coats for elementary school kids in need. If you are able to donate a winter coat in children’s sizes x-small to adult size large, you can drop the coats off at any of the following locations:

Pittsylvania County Elementary School (Oct. 1 - Nov. 11)

Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office (Oct. 1 - Nov. 11)

Coleman Market Place Target in Danville (Oct. 11 and Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex in Chatham (Oct. 25 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

The drive will also accept monetary donations to purchase coats.