Two displaced, one treated for burns, following house fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Officials said that two residents were displaced and one was treated for burns they received following a house fire in Danville.

According to officials, first responders responded to a reported structure fire at 12:04 p.m. in the 100 block of Mimosa Street. Upon arrival, units found smoke coming from a single-story residence.

There were two occupants in the house at the time of the fire, but they were able to exit the home prior to the arrival of fire units.

An attack line was deployed to extinguish the fire while other units performed a search to make sure no other occupants were still inside. One subject was transported by the Danville Life Saving Crew for burns they received.

The quick knockdown of the fire contained everything to a small area of the structure; the rest of the structure incurred smoke damage.

Units were on the scene for an hour and a half and the occupants are being assisted by the Red Cross.