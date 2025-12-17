VSP in search of missing Herndon man possibly in Roanoke area

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia State Police issued a critically missing adult alert for 79-year-old Leonard Hugh Thompson on behalf of the Herndon Police Department. VSP says that Thompson is believed to be on foot in the Roanoke area possibly near Troutville.

Thompson was last seen on Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m. in Herndon. VSP says that Thompson is 5′10 160 pounds with blue eyes and white hair. His clothing description is unknown and he wears glasses.

Recommended Videos

The disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by VSP. VSP is encouraging those to contact the Herndon Police Department at 703-435-6846 if they have any information on Thompson’s whereabouts.