Two displaced after fire in Cave Spring

One person was hospitalized following a fire in the Cave Spring area, according to the Roanoke County and Fire Rescue Department.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – One person was hospitalized following a fire in the Cave Spring area, according to the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department.

Crews responded to the scene around 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the 6500 block of Forest View Road.

Recommended Videos

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the home but were able to knock down the fire within about four minutes.

Two people and a dog have been displaced and are receiving aid from the American Red Cross. The individual who was hospitalized has non-life-threatening injuries. A cat remains missing.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and will provide a damage estimate.