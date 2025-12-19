Roanoke’s $6,000 monthly lobbying for casino criticized amidst education budget issues

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke is spending at least $6,000 monthly on a Richmond lobbying firm to advance its proposed casino project at the state level, even as local education advocates question the expenditure amid school budget constraints.

The city signed a contract with Two Capitols Consulting in September, weeks before publicly announcing the casino proposal. The firm, which represents major clients including AT&T and the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, also works with other Virginia cities including Virginia Beach and Richmond.

“The school district is having to make harsh decisions on whether or not they can afford to keep all of their teachers’ aids,” said Rebekah Murphy, Vice President of Communications for the Roanoke City Central Council of PTAs. “It’s a little upsetting that that’s how our money is being spent because we desperately need every dollar at this point.”

The parent noted that a teacher’s aide salary ranges from $25,000 to $35,000 annually, suggesting the lobbying expenses could instead support educational staffing.

The Roanoke City Council of PTAs has publicly criticized the city’s lobbying expenditure on social media. The group also created an online petition against the casino, already garnering hundreds of signatures at the time of writing this article.

The timing of the contract has drawn particular scrutiny, as it preceded the casino proposal’s public announcement.

At this week’s city council meeting, multiple residents spoke in opposition to the casino project. Concerns include the proposed casino’s location at the Berglund Center, where many school district events are held, and skepticism about projected revenue benefits.

The controversy emerges as Roanoke City Public Schools grapples with millions in budget cuts from multiple sources, including reduced city, federal, and state funding.

City officials have remained largely silent on the matter. Councilman Phazan Nash, who has previously supported the casino project, declined to comment. Mayor Joe Cobb was unavailable for response.

While it’s common practice for cities to employ lobbying firms for state-level advocacy, the casino project has become a flashpoint in local debates about public spending priorities and community development.