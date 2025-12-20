Family displaced following Appomattox County house fire

PAMPLIN, Va. – A family was replaced following a house fire that occurred in Pamplin on Friday, Pamplin Volunteer Fire Department said.

PVFD said they, along with Prospect and Darlington Heights’s volunteer fire departments, were made aware of a structure fire on Oak Hill Road around 4:18 p.m. on Friday. On their way to the scene, crews were informed that the fire was “fully involved” and spreading into the woods.

As a result of the intensity of the fire, Farmville, Hampden Sydney, Rice, Charlotte Courthouse and Appomattox volunteer fire departments were made aware as well.

Authorities said they managed to have the fire under control around 4:58 p.m., and crews officially cleared the area around 7:19 p.m. The home was completely lost as a result, and a family was displaced.

Red Cross is assisting the family in their time of need. PVFD thanked the other agencies for their assistance.