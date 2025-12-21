One dead following Bedford house fire, crews on scene

BEDFORD, Va. – One person is dead, and crews are continuing to respond to a house fire in Bedford on Sunday, Bedford Fire Department said.

BFD said they are still responding to a working house fire on the 1700 block of Longwood Avenue as of 12:40 p.m. on Sunday, and units are expected to remain on scene for “an extended period.”

Recommended Videos

Authorities said one person has died as a result of the fire.

There is limited information at this time, and crews have asked residents to avoid the area if possible.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.